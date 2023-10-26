The Entertaining Life of a TikTok Livestreamer

Life is lunch. Life is a stroll through the neighborhood. Life is resting on a selfie stick pointed 60 degrees south to a stunning black 30-inch wig. At least, this is life according to one, an uncannily entertaining TikTok livestreamer who records her life, eight hours a day, for an audience of thousands of observers. What they adore about her is probably perplexing to those outside the sister circle.
What they are watching is mundane, after all, but, somehow her inane activities are quietly thrilling to watch. Her strolls through SoHo, her lunches at The Smith, her giggling banter with friends and fans are all made tantalizing by Gottlieb’s ever-confident aura. She has a supernatural way of lulling you into the vibe, as she punctuates remarks with breathy “babes” and lilts words in a vaguely pan-European singsong. It’s the idiosyncratic voice of someone who’s already famous. But then again, many people put on such a voice, one that veers towards iconograph
