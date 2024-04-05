Facebook's Meta to Label AI-Generated Media to Address Deepfake Risks

Facebook and Instagram giant Meta will begin labeling AI-generated media in May, instead of removing manipulated images and audio. This change is in response to criticism from Meta 's oversight board , which urged the company to address the risks of deepfakes.

The board's warning comes amid concerns of AI-powered disinformation in a crucial election year.

