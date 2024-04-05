Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks Faces Tough Challenge Against Dodgers

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks is looking vulnerable against heavy-hitting lineups , and he'll face the mother of them today against the Dodgers . See why our MLB picks don't envision good things for him. There’s afternoon ball at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on Friday with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers .

Both teams are rolling along four-game winning streaks, but only the Dodgers are sitting at the top of, with the star-studded Dodgers blowing into the Windy City featuring multiple NL MVP candidates and prized righty Bobby Miller set toe the rubber against the North Siders.will be equally challenging for the soft-tossing righty. Hendricks lasted just 3.2 innings against Texas, and the Rangers squared him up to the tune of five runs on nine hits, which included two home runs, three barrels, and five hard hits. Hendricks turned in a rebound 2023 showing with a 3.74 ERA and 8.5 HR/FB% across 137 frames, but his 4.42 xFIP was right in line with his

