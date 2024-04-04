Meta Refreshes Video Player on Facebook with New Controls

Earlier today, Meta announced that it is updating the fullscreen video player on Facebook to make it more intuitive and easier to use. The new player will feature vertically oriented videos, longer videos, and Live content in one fullscreen experience. Users will now see a fullscreen video when they tap on a video anywhere on the Facebook app, regardless of its length or where they are watching.

Additionally, the updated player will have new controls that will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, giving users more flexibility in how they watch videos. Most horizontal videos will also have a fullscreen option, allowing users to switch to landscape view if they prefer

Meta Facebook Video Player Fullscreen Controls Vertical Videos Landscape View

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta’s metaverse lab has lost $40B since Facebook changed its name in 2021Meta recently posted record quarterly revenue despite losses for metaverse R&D.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Meta Allegedly Allowed Netflix Access to Facebook Users' Direct MessagesExplosive court documents claim that Meta allowed Netflix to access Facebook users' direct messages, breaking anti-competitive activities and privacy rules. The lawsuit filed by Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert reveals a special relationship between Netflix and Facebook, with millions of dollars in ad revenue exchanged between the two companies.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Facebook News tab will soon be unavailable as Meta scales back news and political contentMeta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Facebook News tab will soon be unavailable as Meta scales back news and political contentMeta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Facebook News tab will soon be unavailable as Meta scales back news and political contentMeta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Facebook News tab will soon be unavailable as Meta scales back news and political contentMeta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics. The feature was shut down in the U.K., France and Germany last year.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »