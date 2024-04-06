Ernie Isley Honored at Benefit Concert and Fundraiser

The occasion on Thursday (April 4) was the foundation’s second annual benefit concert and fundraiser at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel during which Isley accepted the organization’s lifetime achievement award . “It’s such an honor to be a part of this because Ernie’s influence has been truly unrecognized for a long time,” said award presenter and fellow guitarist-songwriter Vernon Reid, founder of the rock band. He added in part, “It’s so long overdue that it’s ridiculous.

So this is a measure of justice as well. As a kid, I used to get guitar magazines and I’d see Duane Allman on a cover. I’d see Dicky Betts on a cover. Or I’d see Rory Gallagher, who I love, on a cover. But the one person I didn’t see on those magazines was the person who had the most influence on me. And that’s Mr. Ernie Isley.” Prior to the award presentation, Isley was saluted musically by an array of artists backed by a band led by the evening’s music director, keyboardist and arranger Greg Phillinganes

