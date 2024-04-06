Katy Perry ’s Mesh Look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Proves Her New Era Is In Full Swing But, while most of them (and their stylists) know how to pick and style a fashionable outfit, a quick trip down memory lane proves that wasn’t always the case. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and even Taylor Swift have all worn outfits that might leave us raising eyebrows.
“I still feel like the same person, but sometimes I’ll look back at pictures of myself in college or in high school and I’ll say, ‘Oh my gosh, what was I thinking?'” Underwood once told. “But I’m sure 10 to 15 years from now I’ll look back to now and say ‘Why would I wear that?'” In fact, while some of their choices might’ve been questionable, there’s nothing like time (and perhaps money) for someone to find their true fashionable selve
Katy Perry Mesh Look Iheartradio Music Awards Fashion Celebrities
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »
Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »