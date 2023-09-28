Egg Freezing: A Backup Plan for Delaying Motherhood

Egg freezing, or more officially “ oocyte cryopreservation ,” is evolving into a mainstream backup plan for women who want to — or need to — delay motherhood . “It is what birth control did for women in the '70s,” says Tomer Singer, MD, chief of the division of reproductive medicine at Northwell Health Fertility in New York. “It's an empowering tool to take ownership when you're not ready to have a child.

” That theme of empowerment was echoed by several of the 26 women Allure recently spoke to about their experiences with egg freezing . “By taking control of my reproductive options , I found a new sense of agency and peace of mind that I hadn't anticipated,” says Janet, who froze her eggs at 30, during her final year of surgical residency. Katie, 38, conceived naturally last year but is still grateful that she froze her eggs three years ago before she was married — and is keeping them on ice. “I really can't underestimate how the egg freezing process would've made a difference in my life at 25 if I had been able to do it,” she say





