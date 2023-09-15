Missing Woman's Body Found in Refrigerator in McKinney, Texas

New details from an affidavit reveal that the body of a missing woman was found decomposing in a refrigerator in McKinney, Texas . The woman, Heather Louise Schwab, was in a relationship with Chad Christopher Stevens , who has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence . Schwab's mother reported her missing after not seeing her for several months and stated that the relationship was abusive.





