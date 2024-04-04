Education Retirees Rally in Montgomery for Increased Financial Support

Hundreds of education retirees rallied in Montgomery, demanding lawmakers do more to financially support retired school staff. Around 400 education retirees met at the Statehouse on Wednesday to express their concerns and urge for an increase in pensions. The retirees argue that they haven't received any help from the Legislature in years and that insurance costs and inflation have risen, making it difficult for them to make ends meet.

The Alabama Education Association supports their cause and highlights the lack of cost of living adjustments for retirees from previous decades

