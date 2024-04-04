Joey Gase Fined by NASCAR for Throwing Bumper at Fellow Driver

Joey Gase was fined by NASCAR after throwing his rear bumper at a fellow driver’s car during Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. NASCAR officials announced Wednesday Gase would be fined $5,000 for his actions, which violated safety rules. Gase, racing in his No. 35 Chevrolet, had his vehicle turned around on Lap 174 and was sent into the wall. Upon replay, it appeared Dawson Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet was the reason for the crash, and Gase couldn’t control his emotions.

After hopping out of his car, Gase pulled off the remaining piece of his fiberglass rear bumper and launched it at Cram’s car as it traveled around Richmond Raceway. Gase’s bumper landed on Cram’s windshield as Cram drove away. The incident went viral on social media. Gase also spoke about what led to the crash

