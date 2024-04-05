Dwayne Johnson regrets endorsing Biden, says it caused division

The Rock is back to wrestling and back to being apolitical. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Dwayne Johnson said in an interview with—yes— Fox News (via Variety). “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that.

I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts—which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.” If you think about it, it’s so obviously true that it was The Rock’s endorsement that caused all this division in America. Before he weighed in on the whole Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden thing, these United States were actually unite

Dwayne Johnson The Rock Endorsement Regret Division Joe Biden Influence Interview Fox News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheAVClub / 🏆 340. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dwayne Johnson Expresses Regret About Endorsing Biden in 2020, Won’t Endorse Any Candidate for 2024Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Tells Fox News He Won’t Endorse Biden This YearThe star actor told Fox News that he now prefers to keep his politics private.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Biden loses Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s endorsement for 2024Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said he won't be endorsing President Joe Biden this year despite endorsing him in 2020.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden, Won't Endorse Him in 2024Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and said he won't endorse Biden in 2024. He believes America can get better but won't be sharing his opinion during this election cycle.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Dwayne Johnson's DC Movie With 38% On Rotten Tomatoes Hits Netflix Top 10Dwayne's DC dreams are alive on Netflix.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Dwayne Johnson Sings ‘Moana’ Hit for Toddler With Brain DisorderThe actor shared a video of himself singing his Hot 100 hit from Moana, 'You're Welcome,' to a toddler who is hospitalized with a brain disorder.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »