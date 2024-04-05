Dwayne Johnson regrets endorsing Biden, says it caused division

The Rock is back to wrestling and back to being apolitical. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Dwayne Johnson said in an interview with—yes— Fox News (via Variety). “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence share: This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that.
I was then, the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts—which is division. That got me. I didn’t realize that then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I’d like things to calm down.” If you think about it, it’s so obviously true that it was The Rock’s endorsement that caused all this division in America. Before he weighed in on the whole Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden thing, these United States were actually unite
Dwayne Johnson The Rock Endorsement Regret Division Joe Biden Influence Interview Fox News
