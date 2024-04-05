Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden, Won't Endorse Him in 2024

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson reportedly regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and said he won't endorse Biden in 2024. "Am I happy with the state of America now? Well, that answer is no. Do I believe we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better," he told "" co-host Will Cain. "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time.

" He added that he felt it was his "job" to "exercise his influence" and share his opinion with the public. But now, he said, he won't be doing that during this election cycle. Johnson made the comments as Biden and former President Donald gear up for what will likely be a rematch of the 2020 election. on Thursday reported Trump continues to hold leads in most swing state polls as voters continue to be dissatisfied with Biden's job performance on a number of key issues, including inflation, the economy, as well as the border crisi

