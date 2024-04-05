Project to Widen The Old Road in Santa Clarita Valley

A $250 million project is set to begin soon to widen The Old Road in the Santa Clarita Valley . The road is used for emergency freeway detours and local traffic. Residents are in favor of widening the road to alleviate traffic congestion during Grapevine closures.

L.A. County to Invest $250M in Improving The Old Road in Santa ClaritaL.A. County plans to invest $250M to improve The Old Road in Santa Clarita, providing a better alternative route when traffic on Interstate 5 is congested. The improvements will also include updating the bike path to connect to the Newhall Ranch development.

