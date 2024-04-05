Draymond Green changes his opinion on Victor Wembanyama's chances for Defensive Player of the Year

The sight of Victor Wembabnyama eviscerating shots and making even the most fearless finishers second guess a trip to the rim can change a man’s perspective. Count Warriors veteran Draymond Green among those who’ve had their outlook altered by the ‘Alien.’ “He’ll have the opportunity to win Defensive Player of the Year (awards). I personally don’t think that it’s this year,” Green said on his March 5 podcast.
“I still don’t think you can give that award to somebody who’s on the 24th best defense in the league.” In just a month’s time, Green has changed his tune. The eight-time all-defensive selection and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year now believes Wembanyama should become the first rookie to win the award even with the Spurs (18-58) sitting in the Western Conference cella
Draymond Green Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player Of The Year Award Rookie NBA
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Does Victor Wembanyama have a shot at Defensive Player of the Year?Jaw-dropping San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is leading the league in blocked shots, but that might not translate into hardware
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Spurs take down Warriors without Victor WembanyamaWithout Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vessell, the Spurs beat the Warriors, who were playing without Steph Curry. Keldon Johnson notched a double-double.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
3 takeaways as Rockets again top Spurs, Victor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama again faced double teams and again did not get much help as the Spurs fall 103-101 to Houston.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »