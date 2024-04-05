LeBron James' Son Bronny Enters Transfer Portal, Retains College Eligibility

LeBron James' son, Bronny James , announced on Instagram that he plans to retain his college eligibility and enter the transfer portal . Despite some ups and downs, James' growth as a man, student, and athlete has been significant.

The elder James expressed support for his son's decision-making process. Bronny James had an average of 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games for the Trojans.

Lebron James Bronny James Transfer Portal College Eligibility Basketball

