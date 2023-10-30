Dr.Jart+ Taps K-pop Group Enhypen as First Global Ambassadors

The boy band makes their debut in the brand’s “Supercharged repair, Cicapair” campaign, inaugurating the reimagined Cicapair Collection, which tackles redness and now features additional skin-boosting ingredients, like allantoin. and K-beauty — at the forefront of global trends, we knew this was the right moment to pair the exciting energy of Enhypen with the art and creativity of Dr.Jart+,” said Sunny Ka, senior vice president, global marketing at the brand.

“We hope to introduce the power of our Korean skin care innovation to a range of new audiences, including people new to skin care and beauty, K-culture enthusiasts and emerging young trendsetters,” Ka said.

A consumer favorite since its introduction in 2016, Dr.Jart+’s Cicapair has reached new levels of popularity thanks to TikTok, where the #Cicapair hashtag counts more than 73 million views. Each member of Enhypen — Ni-ki, Sunghoon, Jungwong, Heeseung, Sunoo, Jake and Jay — will “play a unique role” in bringing the partnership to life, said Ka, adding the brand aims to “continue prioritizing creativity and innovation that result in fun, engaging ways to connect with our consumer around the world.”as the genre increasingly sweeps music listeners and pop culture aficionados across the globe. headtopics.com

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

United States Headlines Read more: wwd »

ENHYPEN Named First Global Ambassador for Dr.Jart+ Korean Skincare“It’s somewhat surreal,” the K-pop band says of the partnership for new versions of beloved products rolling out in the U.S., Europe and Asia, teasing “much more to come.&8… Read more ⮕

Garrett Leigh Taps Josh Peskowitz for Next California EditionsThe former retailer has created a sunglass frame available in three colors for the eyewear brand. Read more ⮕

Tommy Hilfiger Taps Greg Lauren to Reimagine Pieces From Fall LineThe artist-turned-designer has deconstructed Americana-themed styles into a new interpretation of modern prep. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian taps NFL hunk Nick Bosa for provocative Skims campaign for menKim Kardashian's Skims line has been dominating women's fashion, and now she is introducing a men's line. NFL star Nick Bosa is one of the few men who stripped down for Kardashian's men's campaign. Read more ⮕

Shein Buys Online Fashion Brand Missguided From Frasers GroupAs part of the deal, Shein will license Missguided’s intellectual property to Sumwon Studios, a joint venture between Shein and Missguided’s founder, Nitin Passi. Read more ⮕

North Macedonia police intercept a group of 77 migrants and arrest 7 suspected traffickersPolice in North Macedonia say they found 77 migrants in the country’s south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking. The group crossed over from Greece was intercepted near the southern town of Negorci last Thursday. The majority of the migrants are Syrian, with Pakistanis, Iraqis, Turks and Syrians making up the rest. Read more ⮕