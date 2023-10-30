ENHYPEN Named First Global Ambassador for Dr.Jart+ Korean Skincare

music in becoming global forces in their respective industries. Today, two fan-favorites from South Korea come together in a first-of-its-kind partnership.
“Being the first holds a special significance and is memorable,” says ENHYPEN singer Sunoo. “I’m incredibly grateful for ENHYPEN to have the honor of becoming the first global ambassador of the brand. It’s awesome!” The group leader Jungwon shares, “I was very surprised when I first heard of our collaboration with such a renowned brand. Even now, it’s somewhat surreal that we are the brand’s first global ambassador—I’m more than thrilled for this collaboration.
The new Dr.Jart+ Cicapair line will be available in November 2023 for South Korea, in December for China, and markets across the United States and Europe in the first half of 2024. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or a hardcore ENGENE—or both—more on the campaign is available at the: My fans know that I prefer to keep my skincare routine simple and avoid using multiple products. That's why I love the Cicapair Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream because it perfectly soothes my skin without the need to apply any other products. The best part is its non-sticky texture.
Your partnership with Dr.Jart+ debuts with the “Supercharged, repair, Cicapair” campaign. Tell us about preparing for and shooting it?I remember having a lot of fun during the shoot because the idea of using music to convey the essence of skincare was refreshingly unique. We all had a blast.When you see cosmetics ads, you get to see the brand’s image. Being the one to convey that brand image was an amazing experience for me.