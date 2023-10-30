There's a ‘radically different' wage growth forecast in 2024, says economist. What that means for you

"By all expectations, the mood for 2024 is radically different than what it was going into 2023," said Aaron Terrazas, Glassdoor's chief economist.
With more conservative salary budgets forecasted, inflation will continue to be salient in creating frustration among workers.in 2024 compared to this year, surveys show, while online job aggregators such as ZipRecruiter, Indeed and Glassdoor are forecasting a sharper slowdown in posted wage growth.
"We're not there yet, but I think we are seeing it shift a bit" to an employer market, where workers have less power to demand higher pay, said LaCinda Glover, a senior principal consultant at Mercer."If we see more cooling , those budget numbers will come down a bit.""We should expect less turnover to continue to tamp down wage growth in coming months," according to the report.forecasts posted wage growth to reach the 2019 average of 3. headtopics.com
Indeed's tracker precedes government-released data on wages by looking at what employees are actually posting in their job descriptions.Workers seeking salaries that will match the ongoing rise in the cost of living are likely to find 2024 a challenging environment.
As a result, employees on average are continuing to see negative nominal wage gains, Terrazas said. This creates a perception gap between income and the cost of daily goods, allowing"friction and resentment" to build up and push people to leave their job for another opportunity. headtopics.com
Those on the hunt for a job should acknowledge their"red lines" and only focus on postings that list a salary within that range, Pollak said.