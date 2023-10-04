Dollar’s upside risks remain substantial – ING

rd to follow a Dollar correction now Any tentative Dollar correction is not finding too many followers. The swing in rate advantage after the recent bond sell-off makes the Dollar a very hard sell, and cautious trading ahead of US payrolls on Friday shouldn’t help. DXY may stabilise around 107.

rd to follow a Dollar correction now Any tentative Dollar correction is not finding too many followers. The swing in rate advantage after the recent bond sell-off makes the Dollar a very hard sell, and cautious trading ahead of US payrolls on Friday shouldn’t help. DXY may stabilise around 107.00 today, as markets will assess whether jobless claims can continue to surprise on the downside (bearish for bonds, positive for the Dollar), while a number of Federal Reserve speakers are scheduled to deliver remarks. Most speakers are hawks, so expect more support for another hike.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Employee shoots co-worker at Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar TreePolice took a 21-year-old into custody Monday after he shot his co-worker in the leg.

Canadian Dollar pinned to the bottom as US Dollar continues to march higherThe Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to sink against the US Dollar (USD) as broad-market risk-off flows remain the overall theme for investors on Tuesd

Australian Dollar faces pressure due to risk-off sentiment and a stronger US DollarThe Australian Dollar (AUD) attempts to snap a two-day losing streak on Wednesday. However, the AUD/USD pair is under pressure due to risk-off sentime

Australian Dollar expands gains on extended losses in US DollarThe Australian Dollar (AUD) exhibits positive momentum, continuing to build on the gains from the previous session. The Aussie pair received upward supp

EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.0550 area – INGEUR/USD gains traction above the 1.05 level. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. The Dollar remains an expensive sell EUR/USD has rebounded

| Reba McEntire's face is just a-maize-ing!WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, Shippensburg, Newville, Middletown, Halifax, Steelton, Mount Joy, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Millersville, Columbia, Quarryville, Ephrata, New Holland, Dillsburg, Etters, Enola, Lewisberry, Manchester, Red Lion, Glen Rock, Shrewsbury, Dallastown, Hanover, Chambersburg, Mont Alto, Greencastle, Fayetteville, Mercersburg, Waynesboro, Chambersburg, Reading, Newport, New Bloomfield, Marysville, Duncannon, New Buffalo.