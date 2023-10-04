Australian Dollar expands gains on extended losses in US Dollar

Australian Dollar receives upward support after witnessing solid growth in the country’s exports. Australia's Trade Balance reached 9,640 million, surpassing market expectations of 8,725 million. US Dollar pulls back after the weaker employment data on Wednesday. ort due to the correction in US Dollar (USD), following the decline in US Treasury yields.

Australian Dollar receives upward support after witnessing solid growth in the country’s exports. Australia's Trade Balance reached 9,640 million, surpassing market expectations of 8,725 million. US Dollar pulls back after the weaker employment data on Wednesday. ort due to the correction in US Dollar (USD), following the decline in US Treasury yields. Australia’s Bureau of Statistics revealed that Trade Balance data improved for the month of August, reflecting solid growth in Australian exports, which could underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD). However, the AUD/USD pair could face challenges due to market caution regarding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate trajectory.Moreover, the dovish stance taken by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its policy decisions adds to the downward pressure on the Australian Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrects from an 11-month high after a downbeat US employment data on Wednesday, coupled with a pullback in the US Treasury yields. However, the initial bond sell-off pushed US yields to levels not witnessed in years, followed by a rebound. Investors will closely monitor the bond market, recognizing its pivotal role in driving financial markets. Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar recovers due to correction in US Dollar amid Aussie Trade Balance improvement Australia's Trade Balance (MoM) showed improvement in August, reaching 9,640 million, surpassing market expectations of 8,725 million. July's reading stood at 8,039 million. RBA opted to maintain the status quo, leaving the current interest rate unchanged at 4.10% in the recent policy meeting on Tuesday. Australia’s central bank could go for a rate hike, with expectations pointing toward a peak of 4.35% by the end of the year. This projection aligns with the persistent elevation of inflation above the target. Michele Bullock, the newly appointed governor of the RBA, in her inaugural monetary policy statement following the interest rate decision, emphasized the need for additional tightening of monetary policy. Bullock noted that recent data align with the return of inflation to the target range. While inflation in Australia has peaked, it remains elevated and is expected to persist for a while. US ISM Services PMI declined from 54.5 to 53.6 in September, in line with expectations. The ADP Employment Change for September rose by 89,000, falling short of the market consensus of 153,000 and marking the lowest level since January 2021. The 10-year US Treasury yield has corrected from 4.88%, a level reached on Wednesday, which was the highest since 2007. Traders await the upcoming Jobless Claims and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. Upbeat numbers could trigger more USD gains and increase volatility in the bond market. Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar looks to approach 0.6400 psychological level Australian Dollar trades higheraround 0.6370 against the US Dollar on Thursday. The 0.6400 psychological level appears to be a key barrier. A firm break above the latter could open the doors for the pair to explore levels around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6428 level. On the downside, the major level at 0.6300 emerges as the immediate support, followed by November's low at 0.6272. AUD/USD: Daily Chart RBA FAQs What is the Reserve Bank of Australia and how does it influence the Australian Dollar? The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening. How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar? While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar. How does economic data influence the value of the Australian Dollar? Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD. What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.

