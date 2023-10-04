NZD/USD: Further losses unlikely above 0.5970 – UOB

Peter Chia at UOB Group. Key Quotes 24-hour view:We highlighted yesterday that NZD “could dip to 0.5880, but any decline is likely part of a lower trading range of 0.5880/0.5930.” NZD then traded in a slightly lower range than expected (0.5871/0.5922) before closing largely unchanged at 0.5913 (+0.08%).
Peter Chia at UOB Group. Key Quotes 24-hour view:We highlighted yesterday that NZD “could dip to 0.5880, but any decline is likely part of a lower trading range of 0.5880/0.5930.” NZD then traded in a slightly lower range than expected (0.5871/0.5922) before closing largely unchanged at 0.5913 (+0.08%). NZD is likely to continue to range trade, even though the underlying tone has firmed a tad, and this suggests a higher range of 0.5895/0.5950. Next 1-3 weeks:Two days ago (03 Oct, spot at 0.5945), we held the view that NZD “is likely to weaken, but any decline is likely to face strong support at 0.5880.” Yesterday, NZD dipped briefly to a low of 0.5871 and then rebounded. Downward momentum has not improved, but there is a chance for NZD to test September’s low of 0.5860 before the risk of a more sustained and robust rebound increases. However, if NZD breaks above 0.5970 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday), it would indicate that it is not weakening further.
New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPYNZD appears to be holding above strong support against the US dollar even as the RBNZ held interest rates steady at its meeting on Wednesday. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, and NZD/JPY?
Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week LowUS Treasury yields continued with their ascent overnight, with the US 10-year yields at 4.8%. Aside, the VIX is at its four-month high, hovering just below its key 20 level.