Divides in Germany, Lives of Wild Chimps, Ethical Violations by Museums, Fulbright-Hays Fellowship, Loss of Traditional Cultural Practices, Pressures of Parenting, Ancient Egyptians and Meteorites

The Berlin Wall fell more than three decades ago—but political, social, and economic divides between East and West Germany continue to reverberate, even among those born after Reunification. A series of short videos captures a rare view into the lives of wild chimps through the eyes of a researcher. In response to news of ethical violations by museums, a curator reflects on the past and future missions of such institutions.

A researcher explains why the Fulbright-Hays fellowship should change its rules that have kept native and heritage speakers from working where their languages are spoken. A tribal scholar from the state of Nagaland in India engages with the loss of traditional cultural practices and locates the creation of a new world order where the “natural” is increasingly isolated from the “human.” In a new book, an anthropologist and father of three, including a daughter with Down syndrome, reflects on the pressures of parenting. An Egyptologist’s study of hieroglyphic texts has revealed that ancient Egyptians likely understood the celestial origins of iron-rich meteorites

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSAUSTİN: Hays CISD board greenlights agreement to add 15 school resource officers from Hays CountyThe Hays County Independent School District Board of Trustees approved during a meeting Monday night an agreement with Hays County to provide school resource officers from the Sheriff's Office.

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: Divides in Germany, Lives of Wild Chimps, Ethical Violations by Museums, Fulbright-Hays Fellowship, Loss of Traditional Cultural Practices, Pressures of Parenting, Ancient Egyptians and MeteoritesThe Berlin Wall fell more than three decades ago—but political, social, and economic divides between East and West Germany continue to reverberate, even among those born after Reunification . A series of short videos captures a rare view into the lives of wild chimps through the eyes of a researcher. In response to news of ethical violations by museums, a curator reflects on the past and future missions of such institutions. A researcher explains why the Fulbright-Hays fellowship should change its rules that have kept native and heritage speakers from working where their languages are spoken. A tribal scholar from the state of Nagaland in India engages with the loss of traditional cultural practices and locates the creation of a new world order where the “natural” is increasingly isolated from the “human.” In a new book, an anthropologist and father of three, including a daughter with Down syndrome, reflects on the pressures of parenting. An Egyptologist’s study of hieroglyphic texts has revealed that ancient Egyptians likely understood the celestial origins of iron-rich meteorites.

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: Divides in Germany, Lives of Wild Chimps, Ethical Violations by Museums, Fulbright-Hays Fellowship, Indigenous Rituals, Reclaiming an OrganThe Berlin Wall fell more than three decades ago—but political, social, and economic divides between East and West Germany continue to reverberate, even among those born after Reunification . A series of short videos captures a rare view into the lives of wild chimps through the eyes of a researcher. In response to news of ethical violations by museums, a curator reflects on the past and future missions of such institutions. A researcher explains why the Fulbright-Hays fellowship should change its rules that have kept native and heritage speakers from working where their languages are spoken. In Melanesia, Indigenous communities developed elaborate rituals to bring themselves material wealth starting in the late 19th century. These practices reveal a profoundly important and universal social technology. Reclaiming an organ that modern medical professionals often designate as waste may inspire more people to study and adapt ancient traditions.

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: Divides in Germany, Lives of Wild Chimps, Ethical Violations by Museums, Fulbright-Hays Fellowship, Loss of Traditional Cultural Practices, Pressures of Parenting, Ancient Egyptians and MeteoritesThe Berlin Wall fell more than three decades ago—but political, social, and economic divides between East and West Germany continue to reverberate, even among those born after Reunification . A series of short videos captures a rare view into the lives of wild chimps through the eyes of a researcher. In response to news of ethical violations by museums, a curator reflects on the past and future missions of such institutions. A researcher explains why the Fulbright-Hays fellowship should change its rules that have kept native and heritage speakers from working where their languages are spoken. A tribal scholar from the state of Nagaland in India engages with the loss of traditional cultural practices and locates the creation of a new world order where the “natural” is increasingly isolated from the “human.” In a new book, an anthropologist and father of three, including a daughter with Down syndrome, reflects on the pressures of parenting. An Egyptologist’s study of hieroglyphic texts has revealed that ancient Egyptians likely understood the celestial origins of iron-rich meteorites.

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

REUTERS: Germany's Scholz: It is clear China, Germany are no friends of 'decoupling'German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday that it was clear China and Germany were no friends of 'decoupling'. Sanity Isn’t that what the Germans said about Russia when Trump told them they were too reliant on Russian oil?. Yikes. I think everyone can see what is coming Scholz looking for a new master for Germany now Putin and Russia have been sidelined?

Source: Reuters | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Germany's Ifo: Inflation in Germany seen at 6.4% in 2023 and 2.8% in 2024 Germany 's Ifo Economic Institute said on Wednesday that the German economy is expected to contract by 0.1% in 2023. 'In the two quarters of the winter

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »