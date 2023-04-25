Israeli Military Raids Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against Hamas

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting a targeted operation against Hamas as Israel seized control of northern Gaza. The raid took place in a specified area of the Shifa Hospital, which has been the site of a standoff with Hamas. Israeli authorities claim that militants conceal military operations in the facility. The military had refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel.

Israeli defense forces have warned that such use of the hospital jeopardizes its protection under international law. Hamas denies using the hospital for cover

