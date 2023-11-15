Spring Branch ISD Board Meeting Shut Down Due to Overcrowding

Spring Branch ISD's board meeting shut down early after hundreds of people were packed into the administration building. Monday night's Spring Branch ISD board meeting came to an abrupt halt after hundreds of parents, students, teachers, and community members packed the administration building, creating fire hazard concerns for officials. Last week, the Board of Trustees passed the first phase of resolutions to save about $2.9 million.

It included adjusting the staffing ratios for high schools, increasing Pre-K tuition, and pausing rebuilds for four remaining elementary schools from the 2017 Bond Program. This week, they began a discussion on what could be next in phase two of budget cuts. Up for consideration is the end of their SKY Partnership with charter school programs, which is an acronym for Spring Branch ISD, KIPP, and YES Prep. It could also impact programs for gifted and talented students, such as SPIRAL. The district projects it would make up about $6.2 million in the budget if these programs are eliminated or scaled bac

United States Headlines Read more: ABC13HOUSTON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC13HOUSTON: Spring Branch ISD Parents Plead to Save Charter School ProgramsSpring Branch ISD parents plead with the Board of Trustees to save charter school programs during Monday night's budget cut meeting.

Source: abc13houston | Read more »

KSATNEWS: San Antonio ISD to Vote on School Closuresksatnews is watching this very closely. Parents across more than one dozen SAISD schools are waiting to see if their child's school will close. The board votes tonight.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

TEXASTRİBUNE: San Antonio ISD Votes to Close 15 Schools, Sparking Community ProtestsThe San Antonio Independent School District board of trustees voted to close 15 schools and merge others, leading to community protests. The closures and mergers aim to align resources with student population.

Source: TexasTribune | Read more »

KENS5: San Antonio ISD to Close 15 Campuses Amid Declining EnrollmentSan Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) has voted to close 15 campuses, mostly elementary schools, due to declining enrollment. The controversial plan, aimed at 'rightsizing' the district, was approved by a 5-2 vote. Trustees Sarah Sorensen and Stephanie Torres opposed the proposal.

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Washington State and Oregon State Gain Control of Pac-12's Governing BoardA judge grants Washington State and Oregon State's request for a preliminary injunction, giving them control of the Pac-12's governing board and finances.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

SAREPORT: School Board Votes to Close Two Schools Despite Community OppositionThe Edgewood Independent School District board of trustees voted 5-1 to close Winston Intermediate School of Excellence and Wrenn Middle School, ignoring pleas from parents and community members. Board President Martha Castilla was absent due to hospitalization.

Source: SAReport | Read more »