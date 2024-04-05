Discover the Delicious Cuisine of Arequipa, Peru's Second City

Sure, Lima is delicious. But the country’s second city serves up hearty stews, llama steaks, and pisco sours. Here’s where travelers can try them. At Arequipa ’s Victoria Picantería Democratica, dishes such as river shrimp with potatoes, corn, and peppers draw on local ingredients and pre-Columbian recipes. It’s one of several restaurants winning Peru ’s second city international attention.of top global dining spots was announced, the city with the most entries—including the No.
1 pick—was Lima, culinary capital is known for pisco sour bars, ceviche spots, and Chino-Latino restaurants. But if you ask Peruvians where they’d travel for a memorable meal, many would choose the nation’s second largest city, Arequipa. This high-altitude agricultural hub, 630 miles southeast of Lima and sprawled beneath three fertile volcanoes, has a unique mestizo gastronomy merging Indigenous and Spanish influences. Its cuisine is wholly dissimilar from that of Lim
