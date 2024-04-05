Discover the Delicious Cuisine of Arequipa, Peru's Second City

Sure, Lima is delicious. But the country’s second city serves up hearty stews, llama steaks, and pisco sours. Here’s where travelers can try them. At Arequipa ’s Victoria Picantería Democratica, dishes such as river shrimp with potatoes, corn, and peppers draw on local ingredients and pre-Columbian recipes. It’s one of several restaurants winning Peru ’s second city international attention.of top global dining spots was announced, the city with the most entries—including the No.

1 pick—was Lima, culinary capital is known for pisco sour bars, ceviche spots, and Chino-Latino restaurants. But if you ask Peruvians where they’d travel for a memorable meal, many would choose the nation’s second largest city, Arequipa. This high-altitude agricultural hub, 630 miles southeast of Lima and sprawled beneath three fertile volcanoes, has a unique mestizo gastronomy merging Indigenous and Spanish influences. Its cuisine is wholly dissimilar from that of Lim

Arequipa Peru Cuisine Gastronomy Lima Restaurants Food Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NatGeo / 🏆 537. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists discover new species of tiny pudu deer in PeruNew tiny deer species namely– Pudella carlae spotted in central Andes, marks the first cervid species found in South America in over 60 years.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Teamwork needed for Peru to develop full mining potential – Anglo American Peru CEONo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Human rights court orders Peru to pay damages to Peru mining townNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Learn How to Make Elizabeth Chambers' Delicious Banana PuddingBIRD bakery founder Elizabeth Chambers exclusively showed Us Weekly how to make her banana pudding inspired by her grandmother

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Netflix’s Cooking Anime Delicious in Dungeon Is Filling Thanks to Its Fresh Takes on FantasyNetflix's cooking anime, Delicious in Dungeon, challenges fantasy cliches and is all the more tasty because of it.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Celebrate National Chip and Dip Day with delicious dealsTo celebrate National Chip and Dip Day, which falls on March 23, restaurants and food brands alike are serving up some salty deals to satisfy your appetite.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »