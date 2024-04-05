Minor Earthquake Shakes Roosevelt Island in New York City

The mystery of shaking on Roosevelt Island was solved after the USGS reported a magnitude 1.7 earthquake in Astoria , Queens. Quakes occur along fault lines or are fractures in Earth's crust and are inevitably happening every day around the world. New York City dwellers were abruptly awoken at the crack of dawn on Tuesday by an escalating, rumbling vibration that sirened a rush of police cars and fire trucks.

What sounded the alarms for a possible explosion turned into a minor earthquake, a seemingly foreign experience to New Yorkers, but what turns out to be nature running its course. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 1.7 earthquake occurred at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday near Astoria, Queens. Earthquakes are a result of pressure released in the form of seismic waves from fault lines, or fractures in the Earth's crust

