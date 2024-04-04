Dickie really dies in Ripley

The new adaption of Patricia Highsmith ’s 1965 book offers an eerie insight into the life of a cunning conman. The show portrays Tom Ripley as a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. The drama series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.

Ambiguous Ending in Netflix's Ripley Leaves Tom's Fate UncertainThe ending of the Netflix series Ripley leaves Tom's fate somewhat ambiguous. Throughout the thrilling series, Tom has conned his way from a lowly life of scamming and thievery in New York City to becoming incredibly wealthy in Italy thanks to a supposed old friend, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn). The psychological thriller is based on the renowned 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley by celebrated novelist Patricia Highsmith, the first of her 5-part 'Ripley' series that also includes Ripley Under Ground and Ripley's Game. Ripley has received rave reviews from critics upon its April 4, 2024 release exclusively on Netflix. The Talented Mr. Ripley has been adapted several times for film and television, but none have been shot completely in monochrome until Steven Zallian's Ripley

Andrew Scott Says 'Ripley' Is Vastly Different Than 'Talented Mr. Ripley' (Exclusive)The 'Fleabag' star shares how his new Netflix drama differs from Matt Damon's 1999 film, 'The Talented Mr. Ripley.'

Ripley review: Mr. Ripley is as talented as everSteven Zaillian, Andrew Scott, and Robert Elswit team up for the best Talented Mr. Ripley adaptation yet

Ripley Character Posters Revealed for The Talented Mr. Ripley Series AdaptationStarring Andrew Scott as the title character Tom Ripley, the newly released character posters also highlight the “talented” cast.

‘Ripley’ Review: Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning in Netflix’s Moody Fresh Take on Patricia HighsmithSteven Zaillian wrote and directed the eight-episode adaptation, an Italian-set, black-and-white thriller about the eponymous grifter-turned-sociopath.

'Ripley' Character Posters Bring Patricia Highsmith's Novel to LifeDiego Peralta is a News Writer and a Features Writer for Collider. He has also written for several other outlets, including BuzzFeed News, Geeks of Color and Film Inquiry. When he&039;s not watching The Last Jedi again, he&039;s looking for the best burger in town and the next movie that will become a fixation for him.

