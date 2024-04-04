Legally Blonde Adapted for Television with Multiple Spin-Offs in Development

The bend and snap is back for a new generation following the news that Legally Blonde , the cult favourite which helped launch Reese Witherspoon into stardom, is being adapted for television. Amazon MGM are behind the series, which is said to be in development, according to a report by Deadline. The report adds that there are currently multiple spin-offs being planned by the streamer.
The Legally Blonde series revolves around the life of Elle Woods — played in the movies by Witherspoon — a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, is in charge of shopping the project. Deadline reports that one spin-off is further along the development process, and that the producers and developers of Gossip Girl — Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — are in charge of writing the project, the premise of which is being kept secret for the time bein
