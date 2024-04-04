United Way of Logan County Collects $1.1 Million for Tornado Victims

Three weeks after an EF3 tornado hit the community, the United Way of Logan County has collected $1.1 million in donations for victims of the tornado. On Thursday, the United Way started taking applications for residents who need financial support . Appointments can be made by visiting Dave Bezusko, the executive director of United Way of Logan County , said they are looking forward to helping people with financial support .

“One hundred percent of the dollars donated to the Indian Lake tornado relief fund will go back to the tornado relief victims. Any Logan County resident impacted by the storm from March 14 can apply for financial assistance,” said Bezusko. “Even people who have insurance, it takes a long time for the process of rebuilding to happen and there are expenses and needs people need now,” he said. “The hope is that this will provide a bridge to something bigger and better when more state aid comes to our help and rescue,” said Bezusk

United Way Logan County Tornado Donations Financial Support Victims Applications

