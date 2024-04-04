Devin Haney to Defend WBC Super Lightweight Championship Against Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney will defend his WBC super lightweight championship against Ryan Garcia in one of the year's biggest fights. The event will take place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn . Fans who cannot attend in person can order the PPV from the live stream service for $69.

99. Despite questions about Garcia's fitness, both fighters are considered bright young stars in the sport.

