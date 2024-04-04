Ryan Garcia asks 50 Cent to walk him out for Haney fight amid Diddy beef. On 'TMZ Live', Garcia expressed his desire for 50 Cent to accompany him to the ring for his upcoming fight against Haney. This request comes amidst a feud between Garcia and Diddy.

The young boxer believes that having 50 Cent by his side will give him an advantage and help him secure a victory.

Ryan Garcia 50 Cent Haney Fight Diddy Beef

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Garcia Asks 50 Cent To Walk Him Out For Haney Fight Amid Diddy BeefRyan Garcia wants 50 Cent to accompany him for his upcoming fight against Haney, while Caitlin Clark remains focused on winning the NCAA tournament and hasn't considered the $5 million Big3 offer yet.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Ryan Garcia’s Social Media Use And Its Impact On The Devin Haney FightI cover combat sports (MMA and boxing) and video games like Madden, MLB The Show, Undisputed, EA UFC, Dragon Ball Z, Call of Duty and more.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Ryan Garcia Vows To Focus On Devin Haney Fight After Concerning Social Media PostsRyan Garcia is promising to put an end to his bizarre social media activity ... claiming he's no longer going to talk about any topics outside of boxing.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Boxer Ryan Garcia threatens to sue NYC commission over alleged 'mental evaluation' before fightEmbattled boxer Ryan Garcia claims the New York State Athletic Commission is trying to get him to take a 'mental evaluation,' which he wants to sue them for.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Boxer Ryan Garcia Threatens to Sue NYC over Alleged ‘Mental Health’ EvaluationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Ryan Garcia's Dad Says Boxing Star's 'OK' Amid Bizarre Social Media ActivityRyan Garcia's recent social media activity has fans worried for his mental well-being ... but according to his dad, Henry, the boxing star is doing just fine.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »