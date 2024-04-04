Gangs Ransack Haiti's National Library, Putting Historic Documents at Risk

The gangs rampaging across Haiti ransacked the National Library in the capital city of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday. Anguished library director Dangelo Neard said some rare documents were stored in the library, so the gang attack put Haiti ’s history at risk. “Our documentary collections are in danger.

We have rare documents over 200 years old, with importance to our heritage, which risk being burned or damaged by bandits,” Neard “I was told that the thugs are taking away the institution’s furniture. They also ransacked the building’s generator,” he added. The Bibliotheque Nationale d’Haiti, established in 1939, is Haiti’s largest library and its official bibliographic agency. Its collection includes some 60,000 works, including some irreplaceable historic documents and books, as Neard indicated.Office of Rep. Cory Mills/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX The library has been pleading with gangsters, looters, and rioters to spare it ever since the current unrest began in Marc

