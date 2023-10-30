Denver police release body camera video of shootings in Elyria-Swansea, Union Station Whole Foods

after pointing what appeared to be a gun at them at the intersection of East 46th Avenue and York Street.
An undercover detective first saw the suspect and was waiting for backup when the man approached the detective’s unmarked car in the area of East 45th Avenue and Josephine Street. Immediately after exiting their vehicles, officers identified themselves as police and ordered the man to drop his gun and get on the ground. The man started yelling “Shoot me, shoot me, shoot me!” at officers as he walked backward on East 46th Avenue toward York Street. A dog is seen walking alongside the man.
Four officers fired 12 rounds during the incident, Clark said. The man was shot multiple times in his torso and arm, but Clark did not know the exact number of times the man was shot.The man is being charged with multiple counts of felony menacing in the case. The dog that was walking with the man was reunited with its owner, who lives in southern Colorado. headtopics.com
Store employees waved at the officer to get his attention after the man grabbed the knife, Clark said. The man who brandished the knife is being investigated for felony menacing, but Denver police are working with the Denver District Attorney’s Office to determine what mental health treatment options are available, Clark said.
Kiszla: Broncos shake off losing streak to Chiefs and learn they don’t need Russell Wilson to be $245 million game manager