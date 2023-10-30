Healthpeak Properties and Physicians Realty to Combine Into One

Healthpeak Properties stock was falling and Physicians Realty Trust stock was rising Monday after the healthcare property companies announced a deal to merge.
Healthpeak (ticker: PEAK) and Physicians Realty (DOC) will combine in an all-stock merger where each Physicians Realty common share will be converted into 0.674 of a newly issued Healthpeak common share. Healthpeak and Physicians Realty shareholders will own about 77% and 23% of the combined company, respectively. The deal is worth about $2.6 billion, and the combined company should have a valuation of around $21 billion.
After the merger is completed, the combined company is expected to pay an annual dividend of $1.20 a share. “We expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to each company’s shareholders, augment our strong balance sheet, and position the combined company for offense,” Healthpeak Chief Executive Scott Brinker said in the news release. headtopics.com
Brinker will lead the combined company as CEO while John Thomas, chief executive of Physicians Realty, will become vice chair of the board. Healthpeak shares were down 2.6% in premarket trading Monday to $16. Physicians Realty stock was rising 1.4% to $11.22.