Here’s how Utah’s top bosses think about leadership, work culture and the future

Talking with two of the honorees of The Tribune’s Top Workplaces leadership awards.survey each received high praise from their employees — for strategies that combine transparent communication, setting a clear path to success, being a good listener and, overall, being a good role model., CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area, a Salt Lake City facility that helps families of seriously ill or injured children.

The Tribune asked Erickson and Romano what makes their secret sauce work, and how they see the future of their companies as they adapt to a post-pandemic environment. (Attempts to reach Buttars for an interview were not successful.) Here’s what they said:

(Courtesy - Tanner LLC) Mark Erickson, managing partner at Tanner LLC. Erickson received a leadership award in the Top Workplaces 2023 survey.“We have a true open-door policy, and appreciate the opportunity to discuss new ideas and solutions with all team members. One of our core values is gratitude – this keeps us focused on the good that our team members and clients bring to our firm. headtopics.com

“My leadership style is inspired by purpose and people. I am a maximizer, and work to surround myself with exceptional people who bring skills and talents that I don’t have. We share a common purpose at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area, to surround pediatric patient families with the support they need to be near and care for their seriously ill or injured child. Our team and shared mission inspire me to be a more authentic and fearless leader.

How has your institution adapted to a post-pandemic world? Do you accommodate remote and hybrid work? “At Ronald McDonald House Charities, our mission happens most regularly in person with face-to-face interactions with patient families who are often in crisis. We’re hosting families at our Ronald McDonald House 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Caring for pediatric patient families requires team members to show up in person. headtopics.com

