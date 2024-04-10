Delta Airlines Offers Path-of-Totality Flights for Solar Eclipse Viewing

The 'party didn't stop' for passengers on Delta's path-of-totality flights Monday who climbed to the heavens looking for an up-close-and-personal glimpse of the total solar eclipse . Delta Airlines offered two flights from Texas to view the rare celestial event Monday afternoon: one from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and one from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport . Travel writer Zach Griff had a front-row seat to the festivities on the Austin flight to Detroit.
In a series of posts on X, Griff detailed how the airline went above and beyond for the historic flight, starting with a red carpet and solar system-themed arch of balloons under which passengers walked to board the plane. At his coveted window seat, a goodie bag was waiting with Warby Parker eclipse glasses, Delta merchandise and limited-edition, eclipse-themed Sun Chips. Totality hit about 90 minutes into the flight, but what Griff saw underwhelmed him. 'What I got ... was a momentary glimpse of the action (along with a strained neck from contorting myself into an ideal configuration to see the eclipse),' he wrote. The eclipse wasn't the only cause for celebration on the flight: Passenger Neil Albstein proposed to his girlfriend Michele Rosenblatt when totality hit. Fliers shared eclipse photos with each other and continued the celebration at a post-flight party where astronaut Scott Kelly greeted guests, according to Griff. 'It was as if everyone had been best friends for years,' he wrote
