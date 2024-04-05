Delta Air Lines Offers Special Flights for Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

In a move that has captured the imagination of skywatchers and travelers alike, Delta Air Lines is setting the stage and offering two special flights that will allow flyers to witness next week's total solar eclipse from the best vantage point possible. The flights will take place on Monday, with one going from Austin to Detroit and a second route from Dallas to Detroit . Both sold out in 24 hours.
These flights were strategically chosen to skirt the path of the eclipse, with a special detour over southeast Missouri planned for the optimal viewing experience. There, the aircraft will perform a meticulous 30-degree bank on either side, granting passengers a rare four-minute glimpse of the eclipse.Passengers will also be given specialized glasses to provide eye safety to witness the total solar eclipse, which will be visible from Mexico, the U.S. and Canad
