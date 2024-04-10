Environmental and Indigenous Groups Sue Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Over SpaceX Land Swap

A coalition of Rio Grande Valley environmental and indigenous groups is suing the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and its oversight body over the agency’s approval of a land swap with SpaceX in South Texas. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network, Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas and Save RGV filed the lawsuit in state district court in Travis County arguing the parks department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission are illegally handing public land to the commercial space company.

The suit stems from the commission’s approval last month of a plan to exchange 43 acres of Boca Chica State Park land around SpaceX’s Starbase facility for 477 acres of undeveloped land near Laguna Heights, more than 10 miles away. The deal was unanimously OK’d despite strong public opposition. RELATED: Parks and Wildlife Commission approves land swap with SpaceX in South Texas The plaintiffs allege the commission misapplied Chapter 26 of the Texas Parks and Wildlife code, which they say is “intended by the Legislature to make the condemnation of park land a last resort for entities exercising eminent domain power.” They argue “the commission unconstitutionally misused Chapter 26” by “appearing to condemn its own land to convey it to a private corporation.” Such action, they say, violates a state constitutional prohibition on takings for private gai

Environmental Groups Indigenous Groups Rio Grande Valley Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Spacex Land Swap Lawsuit

