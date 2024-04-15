Deadline Approaching for Verizon Customers to Apply for Refund

Monday is the last day for some Verizon customers to apply for a refund as part of a $100 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit .Earlier this year, the wireless carrier sent an email or postcard to eligible customers alerting them to file a claim by April 15 to receive up to $100, which is the result of the lawsuit accusing Verizon of charging fees that were “unfair and not adequately disclosed.”Those who are interested in filing a claim have until 11:59 p.m.

What’s the lawsuit about?At issue is Verizon’s “administrative charge,” which the plaintiffs said were “misleading” because that fee wasn’t disclosed in their plan’s advertised monthly price and were charged in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”Verizon has denied the claims and said in a previous statement that it “clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer admin charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing.

Verizon Refund Settlement Class-Action Lawsuit Fees

