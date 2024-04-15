Ohio Resident Returns Home 10 Months After Tornado Destruction

OTTAWA CO., Ohio — Ten months after a tornado ripped the roof off of Victor Harder’s Ottawa County house, the longtime resident is back home and celebrating a major life milestone.Monday marked the 10-month anniversary of a June 15 storm that upended Harder’s life and home.

Harder-Thorne was visiting her father from Illinois when an EF-2 tornado touched down on the property outside of Oak Harbor. The twister was on the ground for about 3.5 miles, damaging more than a dozen homes and displacing at least three families. Remarkably, no one was hurt.The storm did take a toll on property, including the home Harder built with his wife more than 65 years ago.

The damage was so severe the house needed to be entirely rebuilt. Take a look at the progress when News 5 returned in October. Even after close to six months living in a rental unit, the then 89-year-old was optimistic about the rebuilding of his home.89-year-old tornado survivor optimistic about rebuilding progress RELATED: 89-year-old tornado survivor optimistic about rebuilding progress

