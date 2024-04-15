2025 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: A Slow-Motion Dream

is the kind of dream where everything happens in slow motion . Mercedes invited us to Frankfurt to drive the updated-for-2025 eSprinter, which is intended primarily as a cargo delivery vehicle. It’s been a while since we’ve had to, but here we go: While the eSprinter van is no doubt adequate for Europe, it’s likely too slow for American tastes.only a few weeks before this one.
The powertrain remains unchanged for 2025: A single permanent-magnet synchronous motor drives the rear wheels, which are mounted to a leaf-sprung DeDion axle. Power output is either 100 kW or 150 kW depending on how the van is optioned; either way, torque output is 295 lb-ft. For comparison, Ford’s electric E-Transit offers 266 hp and 317 lb-ft. We haven’t driven one of those yet, but, and it feels a lot sprier.
Keeping up with city traffic wasn’t too much of a problem, but getting onto the autobahn was a white-knuckle experience. Mind you, we weren’t trying to slot in among large Audi bombers flying up our six at jet-fighter speeds. We were merely trying to merge with semi trucks rumbling along at a steady 50 mph or so, which was a struggle. It reminded us of driving EVs from the late 1990s, which had their power curtailed to maximize what little range the batteries could deliver.
As we pointed out in our 2024 eSprinter review, there is a significant upside to the electric powertrain: It means you drive in utter serenity. There’s no whine from the gears or hum from the electronics, let alone rumbling from a diesel engine. But for the whooshing of the wind against the Sprinter’s huge windshield and massive side mirrors, you could be driving one of Mercedes’ luxury cars.
