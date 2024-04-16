Deadline Approaching: File a Claim to Receive Settlement from Wireless Carrier Lawsuit

customers who had a postpaid account between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, and used the carrier's wireless or data services,. The nation's largest wireless firm was accused in a lawsuit of charging its postpaid wireless account holders"a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge that was unfair and not adequately disclosed."

Those who do end up with a share of the settlement are expected to receive as much as $100 each. But to have a shot at the money, you need to file a claim and the deadline for doing so ends on Monday, April 15th at 11:59 pm PDT . That's tonight! The best shot you have to get your claim in before the deadline is to submit it online.

The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast

Wireless Carrier Lawsuit Settlement Claim Postpaid Account Administrative Charges Deadline

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadline to file claim in $100M Verizon class-action lawsuit quickly approachingTime is running out for Verizon customers to file a claim and join a $100 million class-action settlement again the company.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Monday marks deadline to file claim in $100M Verizon class-action lawsuitVerizon customers eligible to file a claim and join a $100 million class-action settlement again the company only have until the end of the day Monday to sign…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

2024 Tax Filing Season Deadline ApproachingAmericans must file their taxes or request an extension by April 15 to avoid penalties. Exceptions apply for certain states and federally declared disaster areas.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Tax Deadline Approaching: Get Your Taxes Done NowWith the deadline of April 15 less than a day away, people are reminded to focus on getting their taxes done as soon as possible. Tax preparers are working hard to meet the high demand.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Deadline Approaching for Verizon Customers to Apply for RefundVerizon customers have until Monday to file a claim for a refund as part of a $100 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit accused Verizon of charging unfair and undisclosed fees.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Utah schools rush to rid DEI from curriculum ahead of fast-approaching deadlineMythili joined the FOX 13 News family in July 2022 and is excited to call the mountains of Utah her home.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »