Dodgers Fan Caught Pretending to Throw Back Home Run Ball

A Dodgers fan pretended to throw back a home run ball hit by Padres star Manny Machado , but cameras caught the real thing still in his glove.A Dodgers fan tried to pull a fast one with the crowd during Sunday's night game against the San Diego Padres . But he's now admitting he was caught red-handed!

Some baseball enthusiasts live by the unwritten rule that if you catch a home run by the visiting team, you're supposed to throw it back onto the field and not hold onto it as a souvenir. He caught the ball, then swiftly brought his hand down into his jacket, came out with a ball and threw it onto the field. But TV cameras showed Machado's actual home run ball still in his glove.

Dodgers Fan Home Run Ball Padres Manny Machado

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers Dugout: Mike Scioscia reflects on his time with the DodgersMike Scioscia, a popular former Dodger, reflects on his time with the team and shares his thoughts on the catcher blocking the plate rule.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dodgers Dugout: Season preview -- Dodgers are the team to beat in NL West againHere we go again. The Dodgers should win the NL West pretty easily, but we know what that means for the postseason: Nothing.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Cardinals vs Dodgers Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Freeman Helps Dodgers DominateMLB picks, predictions, and odds for St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30. MLB predictions and free picks for Cardinals-Dodgers.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fans Who Caught Shohei Ohtani’s First Dodgers Homer Disappointed in Treatment From StaffThe fans who caught Shohei Ohtani's first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers said they were disappointed with how they were treated by stadium staff in the aftermath.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run lands in fan controversyAmbar Roman and her husband felt pressured by the Dodgers to give up the Shohei Ohtani home run ball she caught. “I feel like the Dodgers took advantage of us.'

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dodgers Fan Says Team Pressured Her Into Giving Up Shohei Ohtani Home Run BallThe Dodgers fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's home run on Wednesday night is now upset with her favorite team ... claiming officials from the org pressured her into giving it up for a low-ball offer.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »