De Bruyne's Incredible Shot Spurs Manchester City's Comeback

Kevin De Bruyne 's incredible shot led to Pep Guardiola sending him kisses from the sidelines and sparked Manchester City 's comeback, as they defeated Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday. City's four-month unbeaten streak in all competitions was in danger at the start of the match at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for Palace after three minutes. In the end, City had nothing to worry about.

De Bruyne equalized 10 minutes later with a memorable shot, as the Belgian international cut inside from the left wing and fired from the edge of the box into the back of the net. An excited Guardiola responded by placing his fingers on his lips and blowing kisses to De Bruyne. The coach also enjoyed Rico Lewis' goal two minutes into the second half, which gave City the lead

