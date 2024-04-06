Captain Kirk to Appear at Bloomington's Hoosier Cosmic Celebration

Of the many cities and small towns along the April 8 solar eclipse's path of totality, Capt. Kirk is only beaming down to one. Bloomington , Indiana, will play host to the original " Star Trek " captain, William Shatner . with the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration , a performance-packed event at IU's Memorial Stadium where some of the expected 300,000 visitors to Bloomington will watch the highly anticipated celestial alignment .

Shatner will be joined on the afternoon of April 8 by performers from IU's musical theatre and dance programs, as well as an appearance by retired NASA astronaut and a concert by Janelle Monáe. As star-studded as the Cosmic Celebration is, Shatner is playing a critical role in the big day. The 93-year-old actor and philanthropist will be performing a spoken word piece as part of the celebration's program, with his last words ending just as totality is beginning. He spoke with Spac

Captain Kirk Bloomington Hoosier Cosmic Celebration Star Trek William Shatner IU Memorial Stadium Celestial Alignment Musical Theatre Dance NASA Astronaut Janelle Monáe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Backless Red Dress at Cosmic Fragrance Celebration PartyKylie Jenner showed off her fiery style in a backless red dress for a party celebrating the launch of her new Cosmic perfume earlier this week, which she shared on social media

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

FAFSA filing issues continue for Hoosier familiesGriffin Gonzalez joined WRTV as a reporter in January of 2024. He is thrilled to be back in Indianapolis, telling impactful stories in the communities he grew up in.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Hoosier woman creates nonprofit to help women become entrepreneursA Hoosier woman celebrates nonprofit to help women become entrepreneurs

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Montana mom saved Hoosier girl's life by donating son's organsNearly eight years ago, a Hoosier four-year-old needed a miracle. Just when her family thought it was over, a family from Montana stepped up, using their tragedy to save a life.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Paws of War helps reunite Hoosier soldiers with stray puppies13News reporter Karen Campbell shares how a Indiana soldiers were reunited with puppies.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Woman drowned child in bathtub, threw body in Bloomington hotel dumpster: ChargesA 20-year-old mother is accused of drowning her child in the tub at a Bloomington hotel because she 'could not enjoy her bath' while he was crying in the other room, according to court records.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »