Captain Kirk to Appear at Bloomington's Hoosier Cosmic Celebration

Of the many cities and small towns along the April 8 solar eclipse's path of totality, Capt. Kirk is only beaming down to one. Bloomington , Indiana, will play host to the original " Star Trek " captain, William Shatner . with the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration , a performance-packed event at IU's Memorial Stadium where some of the expected 300,000 visitors to Bloomington will watch the highly anticipated celestial alignment .
Shatner will be joined on the afternoon of April 8 by performers from IU's musical theatre and dance programs, as well as an appearance by retired NASA astronaut and a concert by Janelle Monáe. As star-studded as the Cosmic Celebration is, Shatner is playing a critical role in the big day. The 93-year-old actor and philanthropist will be performing a spoken word piece as part of the celebration's program, with his last words ending just as totality is beginning. He spoke with Spac
