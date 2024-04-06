Christina Applegate Discusses Career-Defining 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

Few guest hosts can ever be part of the biggest moments of Saturday Night Live history, especially when it also becomes a career-defining sketch for a cast member. Christina Applegate was one such host during her time on Fox's Married with Children. Her season 18 episode in 1993 marked the debut of Chris Farley 's Matt Foley , the motivational speaker character he initially developed as a member of Second City.

The Dead to Me star appeared on Fly on the Wall podcast, hosted by SNL alums David Spade and Dana Carvey, to discuss the 'Van Down by the River' sketch and trying to stay composed during Farley's antics. David Spade, Chris Farley, and Christina Applegate in 'Saturday Night Live

Christina Applegate Saturday Night Live Sketch Chris Farley Matt Foley Van Down By The River

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christina Applegate Recalls ‘Crying Every Night’ During Breast Cancer JourneyChristina Applegate explains why she wishes she would have shared everything about her 2008 breast cancer journey on the latest episode of the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Christina Applegate Talks MS and Return To Acting In New PodcastMaura Hohman is the senior health editor for TODAY.com and has been covering health and wellness since 2015.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Christina Applegate Regrets Lying About Liking Her Boobs After CancerChristina Applegate revealed that she lied about liking her new body in an interview after beating breast cancer in 2008

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Christina Applegate Opens Up About ‘Lying My Ass Off’ to Robin RobertsThe actress reflected on her experience with breast cancer, saying that downplaying her diagnosis “did no service to anyone.”

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Christina Applegate copes with MS diagnosis with sick sense of humorChristina Applegate is opening up about how her dark sense of humor has helped her deal with her MS diagnosis, saying, 'It's how I keep myself OK.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Christina Applegate Says Her ‘Sick Sense of Humor’ Keeps Her GoingChristina Applegate opened up about how she has used her ‘sick sense of humor’ to deal with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »