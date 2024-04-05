Country Singer Colt Ford Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Country singer Colt Ford was recently hospitalized in Mesa after suffering a heart attack just after performing at a Gilbert venue. The heart attack happened after a show at Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row in Gilbert on Thursday, according to a representative for the singer.

He is known for several chart-topping hits as well as recording Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Colt Ford Heart Attack Mesa Gilbert Dierks Bently's Whiskey Row Country Singer

