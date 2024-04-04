Country Rock Singer Aaron Lewis Speaks About Failed Cancelation

Aaron Lewis , a country rock singer and former lead vocalist for Staind , spoke about his failed cancelation in an interview with Fox News Digital. Lewis responded to controversy over his solo album , The Hill. Lewis has faced controversy in the past for his support of former President Trump, his criticism of President Biden and his endorsement of the U.S. Constitution and a 'core set' of American values.

But when asked about his concerns about cancelation, a danger that Lewis said he has faced in recent years, the singer said that he was not particularly worried. 'Any of the things that anybody would have found offensive are already out there,' he said. 'The songs that are on the record that some might find offensive are already out.' 'They've taken their licks already,' he said. 'It's funny. They take their licks and I play sold out shows. So take your licks.

