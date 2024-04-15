Councilman Marc Whyte's Suspension Lifted by Mayor Nirenberg

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is letting Councilman Marc Whyte return to his City Council committee assignments, ending a three-month suspension that followed Whyte’s arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated. In a memo sent Friday to the city’s 10 council members, Nirenberg didn’t say why he decided to let Whyte resume his work on the Public Safety, Audit and Economic and Workforce Development committees.

Officer: Council Member Marc Whyte asked to speak to police chief after DWI arrest Whyte's case In late February, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Whyte's blood alcohol concentration was 0.089 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. DWI is defined in the Texas Penal Code as driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher. It’s a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail. DPS suspended Whyte’s license after his arrest.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg Councilman Marc Whyte Suspension Driving While Intoxicated City Council Committees

