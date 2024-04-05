Convenience Store Chain Employs K-9 Units to Deter Crime in North Carolina

A convenience store chain in North Carolina has employed K-9 units at some locations to deter criminal activity . The decision came after an off-duty officer died in a shooting at a store near Greensboro . The chain, Sheetz , stated that the safety of their customers and employees is a top priority and they continuously assess which stores need additional support. They have implemented supplemental security measures, including K-9 units, at several Greensboro store locations. In December, Sgt.

Philip Nix died while trying to intervene in a robbery at a Sheetz store in Colfax. Prior to that, vehicles were stolen from two Greensboro Sheetz stores. Dionysus Thomas was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon

